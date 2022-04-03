Analysts Expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Equities analysts expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.21). NuCana posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuCana during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NuCana during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in NuCana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NuCana stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,169. NuCana has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.53.

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

