Analysts Expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.96.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $117.03 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.99.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 809,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,865,000 after acquiring an additional 325,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,524,000 after acquiring an additional 115,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

