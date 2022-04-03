Analysts Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. The Carlyle Group posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $534,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,013,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,942,000 after buying an additional 437,049 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 92.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 77,210 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $14,426,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,659 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.42. 1,870,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

