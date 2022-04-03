Analysts Expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to Post $1.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Progressive reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $5.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $364,682.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,408. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Progressive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $115.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.13. Progressive has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $117.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.05%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

