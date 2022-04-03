Analysts Set Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) PT at $26.80

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

CARA stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 515,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,237. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $677.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,683,000 after purchasing an additional 93,737 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

