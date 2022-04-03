Analysts Set DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Target Price at $7.50

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

DBVT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $175.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.17. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 24.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies (Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.