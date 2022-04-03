Analysts Set DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Target Price at $7.50

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.
DBVT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $175.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.17. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $6.88.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
