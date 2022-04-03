Analysts Set Expectations for Vroom, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Vroom in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter anticipates that the company will earn ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.55) EPS.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Vroom has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $359.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vroom by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,739 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vroom by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,990 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Vroom by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,245,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,903,000 after purchasing an additional 393,165 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Vroom by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,244,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,881,000 after purchasing an additional 138,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Vroom by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,362,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,491,000 after purchasing an additional 683,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Vroom news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $41,800.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,907 shares of company stock valued at $124,619 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vroom (Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.