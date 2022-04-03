Analysts Set Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) PT at $37.50

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCCI. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.77. 48,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,163 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth $2,373,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 460.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
