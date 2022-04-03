Analysts Set Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) PT at $37.50

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCCI. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.77. 48,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.97 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,163 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth $2,373,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 460.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

