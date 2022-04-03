Analysts Set Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) PT at $49.25

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of Immunic stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 279,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,555. The firm has a market cap of $338.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.84. Immunic has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23.

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 10.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 17.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 16.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

