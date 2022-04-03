Analysts Set Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) PT at $5.05

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.94.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITRG. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Integra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of ITRG stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.81.
Integra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integra Resources (ITRG)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.