Analysts Set Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) PT at $5.05

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITRG. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Integra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Integra Resources by 17.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Integra Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in Integra Resources by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the third quarter worth $119,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.