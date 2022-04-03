Analysts Set Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Target Price at $74.40

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MORF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Morphic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Morphic in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Morphic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of MORF traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,688. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92. Morphic has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.14. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 482.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 983.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 379.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

