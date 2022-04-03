Analysts Set NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) PT at $90.50

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

NXRT stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.03. 123,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,247. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $92.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.73%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

