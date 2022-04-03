Analysts Set PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Target Price at $27.00

Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PetMed Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in PetMed Express by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $60.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.90 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PetMed Express will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.
PetMed Express Company Profile (Get Rating)
PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PetMed Express (PETS)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.