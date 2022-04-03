Analysts Set PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Target Price at $27.00

Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PetMed Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in PetMed Express by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PETS traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $26.13. 389,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83. PetMed Express has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $46.67.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $60.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.90 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PetMed Express will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

PetMed Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.