Analysts Set Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target at $31.67

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 69,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 342,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,219. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.