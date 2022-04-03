Analysts Set Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target at $31.67

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.
In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 342,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,219. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.22%.
Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
