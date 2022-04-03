Analysts Set Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Target Price at $225.00

Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical stock traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.81. 77,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,001. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $167.32 and a one year high of $276.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.81.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 8.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 181.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.