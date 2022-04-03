Analysts Set Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Price Target at $14.50

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RWT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE RWT opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $14.17.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.82%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 36.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 26.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
