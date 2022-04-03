Analysts Set Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Target Price at $36.25

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cross Research raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SSYS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 407,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,096. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Stratasys by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Stratasys by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Stratasys by 845.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Stratasys by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

