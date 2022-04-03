Analysts Set The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Target Price at $39.88

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 55,460 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 142,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

