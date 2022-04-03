Analysts Set The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Price Target at $55.31

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Mosaic alerts:

NYSE:MOS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.88. 6,542,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,942,376. Mosaic has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Mosaic by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in Mosaic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 35.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.