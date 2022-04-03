Analyzing Metromile (MILE) & The Competition

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Metromile to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metromile and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile $104.90 million -$216.46 million -0.47 Metromile Competitors $13.34 billion $2.84 billion -7,870.00

Metromile’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Metromile. Metromile is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Metromile and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile -217.82% -81.21% -52.07% Metromile Competitors 4.02% 4.51% 0.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Metromile has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metromile’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Metromile and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00 Metromile Competitors 719 3113 2738 159 2.35

Metromile currently has a consensus price target of $4.53, indicating a potential upside of 230.29%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 4.22%. Given Metromile’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Metromile rivals beat Metromile on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Metromile (Get Rating)

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

