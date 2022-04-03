Analyzing Universal Security Instruments (UUU) and Its Rivals

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Universal Security Instruments to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.8% of Universal Security Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Universal Security Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Universal Security Instruments has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Security Instruments’ competitors have a beta of 1.66, suggesting that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Security Instruments $17.52 million $270,000.00 -38.91 Universal Security Instruments Competitors $3.55 billion $177.56 million 0.56

Universal Security Instruments’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Universal Security Instruments. Universal Security Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Security Instruments -1.64% -6.24% -3.43% Universal Security Instruments Competitors -182.99% -91.32% -3.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Universal Security Instruments and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Security Instruments Competitors 75 349 449 22 2.47

As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 27.90%. Given Universal Security Instruments’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Security Instruments has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Universal Security Instruments competitors beat Universal Security Instruments on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Universal Security Instruments (Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores. The company also markets products to the electrical distribution trade through its wholly-owned subsidiary, USI Electric, Inc. It was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L. Kovens in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, MD.

