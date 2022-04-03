ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ANIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.67.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ANIP opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $408.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.74. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani purchased 7,224 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.