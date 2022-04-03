Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 499 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,801,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,186. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.76. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

