Annex Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 37.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Novartis by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3,631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after acquiring an additional 704,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 401,585 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE NVS traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $87.69. 2,002,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,631. The firm has a market cap of $196.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.72. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Novartis Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.