Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.41 on Friday, hitting $340.64. 2,090,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,385. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.66. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $276.88 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $215.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.