Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after buying an additional 82,203 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 232,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,751,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.06. 182,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,859. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.52 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.52.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

