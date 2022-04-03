Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $457,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,144 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,857. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.06 and its 200-day moving average is $98.85.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

