Annex Advisory Services LLC Makes New $726,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 122,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 40,674 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 117,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. The stock had a trading volume of 29,989,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,285,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $185.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.