Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 109 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after acquiring an additional 91,989 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,306,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 574,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,802,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSD traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $110.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,865. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.91 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average of $118.78.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,215. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

