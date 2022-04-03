Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 129 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,198 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,604,000 after acquiring an additional 200,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $3.81 on Friday, hitting $180.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,211. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

