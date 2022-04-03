Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,118 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,230,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,747. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

