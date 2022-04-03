Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,269 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

JMST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,717. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93.

