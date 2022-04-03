Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,269 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.
JMST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,717. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.