Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792,898 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of Antares Pharma worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $4.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $685.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

