Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $685.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 283,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 117,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,023,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,924,000 after purchasing an additional 147,703 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

