Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APLE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

APLE stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 750.00%.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 120,248 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 71,534 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 946,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 100,416 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

