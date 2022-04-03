Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $107.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Industrial's second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.9% and 3.3%, respectively. The company is poised to benefit from improving demand for its products and solutions along with healthy cross-selling actions and growth investments. Acquisitions and shareholder-friendly policies are also likely to be beneficial. For fiscal 2022, Applied Industrial predicts year-over-year organic sales growth of 10.5-11.5% and total revenue growth of 11.5-12.5%. However, supply-chain issues in the industrial sector, inflation in raw materials and labor issues remain concerning for the company. Also, high tax rates (22% predicted for fiscal 2022 and 18.2% recorded in fiscal 2021) and debts might add to woes. In the past six months, Applied Industrial's shares have outperformed the industry.”

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.25.

AIT stock opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.41. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $109.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $700,128.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $312,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 311.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after purchasing an additional 206,677 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,779,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1,873.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 49,784 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.