AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives $102.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,943,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 78.6% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 32,882.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,190,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,169,000 after buying an additional 1,187,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,226,000 after buying an additional 1,137,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $53.27 on Thursday. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 761.11.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

