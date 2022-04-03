ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.98.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,486. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.01. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,380,000 after buying an additional 3,115,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,659,000 after purchasing an additional 379,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,095,000 after purchasing an additional 668,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

