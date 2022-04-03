ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
MT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.98.
Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,486. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.01. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently 1.86%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,380,000 after buying an additional 3,115,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,659,000 after purchasing an additional 379,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,095,000 after purchasing an additional 668,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal (Get Rating)
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
