Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.52 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 3,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 241,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.35.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $41,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,866 shares of company stock worth $340,837. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,707 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $12,809,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,504,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 110,997 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

