argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $354.06.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on argenx from €340.00 ($373.63) to €350.00 ($384.62) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 4th.
Shares of ARGX traded up $10.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.40. 237,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,271. argenx has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $356.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.93.
About argenx (Get Rating)
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.
