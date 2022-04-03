ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 749 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $43.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

About Owens & Minor (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.