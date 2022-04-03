ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $756,000 Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,275.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $159.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $162.13.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

