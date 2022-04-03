ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $913,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,701,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.85.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA opened at $190.76 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $260.48. The company has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.35 and a 200-day moving average of $206.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

