ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

