ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $966,000 in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 250.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.
REZ stock opened at $97.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.06. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.51 and a 52 week high of $98.89.
