ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 157 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McKesson by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after buying an additional 129,753 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in McKesson by 73.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in McKesson by 84.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 316,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,095,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $307.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.01. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $180.41 and a 52-week high of $310.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Bank of America raised their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

