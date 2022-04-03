ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 281 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $116.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.38 and its 200 day moving average is $181.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

