ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 141 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $257.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.49. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

