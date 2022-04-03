Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARBK. Barclays lowered their price target on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Shares of ARBK stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.