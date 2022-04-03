Ark (ARK) Trading Up 16.6% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $167.40 million and $23.82 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,137,395 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

